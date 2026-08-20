The Augustana Vikings are just one week away from kicking off the 2026 campaign on the road at Missouri Western.

On Thursday, a trio of Augustana Vikings joined Overtime with Bert Remien in studio to preview the season ahead.

Coach Jerry Olszewski was joined alongside by two of the five team captains this Fall, Senior Defensive End Tyler Birn and Senior Quarterback Gunnar Hensley.

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Here's the entirety of the near 20-minute chat that aired on Thursday afternoon:

Hensley and Birn are two of five team captains this season. They're joined by Christian Connelly, Jake Pecina, and Sam Scholten.

The team was 9-2 a year ago and narrowly missed out on a playoff appearance.

This season, the Vikings have a pair of tough road contests out of the chute before opening up the home portion of the schedule against Minot State on Saturday, September 12th.

Last season, the Vikings hosted the Griffons in the season opener, a closely contested 30-26 win for Augustana.

Here's a look at the Vikings schedule this season:

Augustana University - GoAugie.com Augustana University - GoAugie.com

For the latest on the Augustana Vikings football program, including tickets, visit the official site here.

The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien