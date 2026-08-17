The Rapid City Central Soccer team was in the spotlight over the weekend as they faced off with the Brookings Bobcats.

The match occurred on Friday, and what happened late in the first half drew a lot of attention and criticism.

Per Keloland.com:

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Two players collided into each other with just under four minutes to play in the first half. A Rapid City Central player then pushed a Brookings player to the ground, kicked the Brookings player and then proceeded to punch the Brookings player five times.

That Rapid City Central player was given a red card and removed from the contest. The game resumed after a ten-minute delay.

Here's a look at the video, which went viral over the weekend:

Now, Rapid City Central has issued a statement in regards to the incident as of Monday morning, per Keloland:

“Rapid City Central is aware of an incident involving a player from our soccer program and players from another South Dakota team during a soccer match,” the statement said. “We expect all students to demonstrate respect, sportsmanship, and appropriate behavior at all times, both on and off the field. We do not condone behavior that does not meet these expectations,” the statement said. “Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with RCAS policies and procedures.”

Source: Rapid City Central issues statement following soccer 'incident' - Keloland

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien