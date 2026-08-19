The Sanford International is now just a few short weeks away, and more top-tier commitments are coming in by the day.

We will soon now the entirety of the field for the mid-September Champions Tour event here in Sioux Falls, and we can now add a new marquee name to the list.

In his first season of eligibility on the tour, Iowa native Zach Johnson has announced that he intends to play in next month's tournament.

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Per SanfordSports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former 2-time major champion Zach Johnson has officially committed to competing in the 2026 Sanford International. The 2023 Ryder Cup captain and PGA TOUR Champions rookie will make his debut at the tournament, taking place Sept. 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Johnson, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is currently in second place in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings thanks to four victories on TOUR this season (Portugal Invitational, Kaulig Companies Championship, Principal Charities Classic and James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational).

The winner of the 2007 Masters Tournament and the 2015 Open Championship, Johnson was the recipient of the 2020 Payne Stewart Award in honor of his character, sportsmanship and dedication to charitable giving.

Johnson joins a field of top-tier players already announced for this summer's event, including fellow Sanford International rookies Justin Leonard and Ben Crane. The field also features three World Golf Hall of Fame members in Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen – who returns as the 2025 defending champion – along with former Sanford International champions Rocco Mediate, Darren Clarke and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Several of the current top 10 players in the Schwab Cup Standings are committed to play, including Boo Weekley, George McNeill, Els, Clarke and Johnson. Fan favorite John Daly is also set to make an appearance, alongside a deep group of additional major champions, including Mike Weir, Angel Cabrera, David Duval and Y.E. Yang.

Tickets to the Sanford International, including access to watch the Greats of the Game exhibition, are on sale now at sanfordinternational.com.

Source: Sanford International | PGA TOUR Champions

The Six Golfers Who Have a Career Grand Slam and Those Close Gallery Credit: Bert Remien