Before we know it, football season will officially kick off here in the Sioux Empire and beyond.

Sioux Falls Washington had a promising 5-5 finish to last season, and Coach Ryan Evans is optimistic for more growth this Fall on the East Side.

Coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls this week to talk about the offseason, the team's mentality, as well as the key returners this Fall for his program.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the full interview from Wednesday's show:

Here's a look at the schedule this Fall for the Warriors, which begins next week:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien