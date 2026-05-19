South Dakota Softball Coach Wagner Reportedly Steps Down

South Dakota Softball Coach Wagner Reportedly Steps Down

Contributing Authors:
USD - Steven Carlson

The USD Coyote Softball program had reached new heights after a tremendous 2026 campaign.

Just a few days removed from a historic season that featured the program's first conference title, first NCAA Tournament appearance and win, a notable change has taken place within the Coyote program.

Longtime Head Coach Robert Wagner is reportedly stepping down as Head Coach.

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The USD Athletic Department released a very brief statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota Athletics announced today (May 19) there will be a change in leadership for the softball program.
 
A national search will begin immediately for the next South Dakota softball head coach.

Here's a little bit more info about the decision:

Here's an official post from the Coach on Twitter:

The Yotes just concluded their season with a final mark of 21-36-1. After winning four games in as many days to pick up their first-ever Summit League Tournament title, but Yotes went 1-2 in the Lincoln regional, which included a 4-2 win over Louisville, their first in program history in the NCAA Tournament.

For the latest on the change and the future coaching search, stay tuned to GoYotes.com.

Sources: Matt Zimmer on X and University of South Dakota Athletics

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