Just last week, we got word of the first matchup for the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon at the Sanford Pentagon.

Murray State will face off with Tennessee State in the first matchup announced last week, and now we have details on the second.

On Thursday, Sanford Sports broke the news that South Dakota will be treated to a matchup between UTEP and Northern Kentucky, as well.

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Per Sanford Sports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Texas at El Paso and Northern Kentucky University will help tip off the 2026-27 college basketball season at the Sanford Pentagon on Mon. Nov. 2. The matchup between the Miners and Norse will be part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, which returns to Sioux Falls for the third straight season. This game joins the previously announced matchup of Murray State vs. Tennessee State as part of the Nov. 2 festivities.

UTEP is one of the newest members of the Mountain West Conference, joining the league on July 1. The Miners have won at least 18 games in three of the last five seasons under head coach Joe Golding.

“We’re so excited to participate in the Opening Day Marathon against a really good Northern Kentucky team,” Golding said. “We appreciate all that Field of 68 and Sanford Sports do for college basketball. We look forward to putting our program on their platform and it’s a really great way to start the season!”

Northern Kentucky has finished above .500 in each of head coach Darrin Horn’s first seven seasons at the helm, including two Horizon League championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

“We can’t wait to compete in the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls,” Horn said. “We’ll see everyone there in November!”

This will not only be the Sanford Pentagon debut for both UTEP and Northern Kentucky, it’ll also be their first matchup against each other in school history.

Game time and ticket information will be announced later.

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Stay tuned for further details as we inch closer to basketball season tipping off in early November!

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien