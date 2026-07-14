SDSU at #1: MVFC Preseason Poll & Watch List Released
Missouri Valley Football Media Day was held in Sioux Falls on Tuesday morning, and with it came the release of the conference's preseason poll and watch list.
The SDSU Jackrabbits are a heavy favorite to win the MVFC this Fall, garnering a total of 28 first place votes.
SDSU paced the field and received 25 more first place votes than any other program. In total five different programs received votes to finish atop the conference.
Here's a look at this year's poll:
|2026 MVFC Preseason Poll
|PTS
|South Dakota State (28)
|312
|Illinois State (3)
|256
|Youngstown State
|235
|North Dakota (2)
|211
|South Dakota (2)
|196
|Southern Illinois (1)
|186
|Northern Iowa
|99
|Indiana State
|80
|Murray State
|45
In addition to the poll, the preseason watch list was also released from the conference, where several Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes made the list:
MVFC PRESEASON WATCH LIST
QB: Beau Brungard, Youngstown State
QB: Jaxon Dailey, UNI
QB: Jerry Kaminski, North Dakota
QB: Chase Mason, South Dakota State
QB: Elijah Owens, Indiana State
QB: DJ Williams, Southern Illinois
RB: Chandler Chapman, Southern Illinois
RB: Victor Dawson, Illinois State
RB: Jaden Gilbert, Youngstown State
RB: Keyondray Jones-Logan, South Dakota
RB: Ramon McKinney Jr., South Dakota State
RB: Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota
RB: Edward Robinson, Southern Illinois
FB: Mason South, North Dakota
WR: Tysen Boze, South Dakota
WR: Tennel Bryant, South Dakota
WR: Deng Deng, North Dakota
WR: Grahm Goering, South Dakota State
WR: Dylan Lord, Illinois State
WR: Luke Mailander, Illinois State
WR: Allen Middleton, Southern Illinois
WR: Lofton O'Groske, South Dakota State
WR: KeShon Singleton, Indiana State
WR: Fresh Walters, Youngstown State
WR: Dorian Williams, Youngstown State
TE: Austin Bray, Youngstown State
TE: Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State
TE: Coleman Kuntz, South Dakota State
TE: Jesse Miller, South Dakota
OL: Liam Becher, North Dakota
OL: Logan Brasfield, Illinois State
OL: Ben Buxa, North Dakota
OL: Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State
OL: Jake Darby, Murray State
OL: Blaine Halley, Southern Illinois
OL: Derek Harden, Southern Illinois
OL: Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State
OL: Shane Keenan, Youngstown State
OL: Kyle Kelly, UNI
OL: Nick Nielsen, Youngstown State
OL: Drew Page, Indiana State
OL: AJ Shadid, Murray State
OL: Zach Simpson, Indiana State
OL: Trace Thaden, North Dakota
OL: Shane Willenbring, South Dakota State
OL: Landon Woodard, Illinois State
OL: Brock Woolf, South Dakota
--
DL: Jayden Childers, Indiana State
DL: Chris Dixon, South Dakota
DL: Amir Dwight, Southern Illinois
DL: Kolten Gajewski, Indiana State
DL: Logan Green, South Dakota State
DL: Ben Harman, Illinois State
DL: Thomas Jolly, Youngstown State
DL: Mason Knipp, Indiana State
DL: Reis Kirschenman, South Dakota State
DL: Nathan Laperi, South Dakota
DL: Jake Parrella, Southern Illinois
DL: Jaylen Pettus, UNI
DL: Dawson Ripperda, South Dakota State
DL: Lance Rucker, North Dakota
DL: Jace Sifore, South Dakota State
DL: Carter Sitzman, South Dakota State
DL: Kaden Vig, North Dakota
DL: Jayden Walker, Murray State
DL: Mike Wells, Youngstown State
LB: Andrew Behm, Southern Illinois
LB: Conlee Crossno, Murray State
LB: Micheal Devereaux, North Dakota
LB: Gabe Hardman, South Dakota
LB: Klayton Ingram, Murray State
LB: Mason Kaplan, Illinois State
LB: Carston Marshall, Youngstown State
LB: Cullen McShane, South Dakota State
LB: Kolben Miller, UNI
LB: Dexter Niekamp, Illinois State
LB: Tye Niekamp, Illinois State
LB: Chris Presto, Southern Illinois
LB: Braxton Sampson, Indiana State
LB: Chase Van Tol, South Dakota State
DB: Xavian Andrews, Indiana State
DB: La'Shavion Brown, Illinois State
DB: Raleigh Collins, Youngstown State
DB: Ife Current, South Dakota State
DB: Dev Holman, Youngstown State
DB: Jordan McClom, UNI
DB: Grant Noland, North Dakota
DB: Vinny Pierre, Southern Illinois
DB: Dylan Rowsey, Murray State
DB: Noah St. Juste, South Dakota State
DB: Gavin Shephard, Southern Illinois
DB: Cam Smith, Youngstown State
DB: RJ Stewart, South Dakota
DB: Jorge Valdes, Indiana State
DB: Nic Yatsko, Indiana State
PK: Andrew Lastovka, Youngstown State
P: Hayden Futch, Illinois State
P: Logan Gregory, UNI
P: Max Pelham, South Dakota State
P: Luke Silvernale, North Dakota
LS: Ryan Algrim, Southern Illinois
RS/APB: Mar'Quan Gary, Illinois State
RS/APB: Jack Smith, South Dakota State
Source: Missouri Valley Football Conference
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