Missouri Valley Football Media Day was held in Sioux Falls on Tuesday morning, and with it came the release of the conference's preseason poll and watch list.

The SDSU Jackrabbits are a heavy favorite to win the MVFC this Fall, garnering a total of 28 first place votes.

SDSU paced the field and received 25 more first place votes than any other program. In total five different programs received votes to finish atop the conference.

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Here's a look at this year's poll:

2026 MVFC Preseason Poll PTS South Dakota State (28) 312 Illinois State (3) 256 Youngstown State 235 North Dakota (2) 211 South Dakota (2) 196 Southern Illinois (1) 186 Northern Iowa 99 Indiana State 80 Murray State 45

In addition to the poll, the preseason watch list was also released from the conference, where several Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes made the list:

MVFC PRESEASON WATCH LIST

QB: Beau Brungard, Youngstown State

QB: Jaxon Dailey, UNI

QB: Jerry Kaminski, North Dakota

QB: Chase Mason, South Dakota State

QB: Elijah Owens, Indiana State

QB: DJ Williams, Southern Illinois

RB: Chandler Chapman, Southern Illinois

RB: Victor Dawson, Illinois State

RB: Jaden Gilbert, Youngstown State

RB: Keyondray Jones-Logan, South Dakota

RB: Ramon McKinney Jr., South Dakota State

RB: Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota

RB: Edward Robinson, Southern Illinois

FB: Mason South, North Dakota

WR: Tysen Boze, South Dakota

WR: Tennel Bryant, South Dakota

WR: Deng Deng, North Dakota

WR: Grahm Goering, South Dakota State

WR: Dylan Lord, Illinois State

WR: Luke Mailander, Illinois State

WR: Allen Middleton, Southern Illinois

WR: Lofton O'Groske, South Dakota State

WR: KeShon Singleton, Indiana State

WR: Fresh Walters, Youngstown State

WR: Dorian Williams, Youngstown State

TE: Austin Bray, Youngstown State

TE: Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State

TE: Coleman Kuntz, South Dakota State

TE: Jesse Miller, South Dakota

OL: Liam Becher, North Dakota

OL: Logan Brasfield, Illinois State

OL: Ben Buxa, North Dakota

OL: Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State

OL: Jake Darby, Murray State

OL: Blaine Halley, Southern Illinois

OL: Derek Harden, Southern Illinois

OL: Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State

OL: Shane Keenan, Youngstown State

OL: Kyle Kelly, UNI

OL: Nick Nielsen, Youngstown State

OL: Drew Page, Indiana State

OL: AJ Shadid, Murray State

OL: Zach Simpson, Indiana State

OL: Trace Thaden, North Dakota

OL: Shane Willenbring, South Dakota State

OL: Landon Woodard, Illinois State

OL: Brock Woolf, South Dakota

--

DL: Jayden Childers, Indiana State

DL: Chris Dixon, South Dakota

DL: Amir Dwight, Southern Illinois

DL: Kolten Gajewski, Indiana State

DL: Logan Green, South Dakota State

DL: Ben Harman, Illinois State

DL: Thomas Jolly, Youngstown State

DL: Mason Knipp, Indiana State

DL: Reis Kirschenman, South Dakota State

DL: Nathan Laperi, South Dakota

DL: Jake Parrella, Southern Illinois

DL: Jaylen Pettus, UNI

DL: Dawson Ripperda, South Dakota State

DL: Lance Rucker, North Dakota

DL: Jace Sifore, South Dakota State

DL: Carter Sitzman, South Dakota State

DL: Kaden Vig, North Dakota

DL: Jayden Walker, Murray State

DL: Mike Wells, Youngstown State

LB: Andrew Behm, Southern Illinois

LB: Conlee Crossno, Murray State

LB: Micheal Devereaux, North Dakota

LB: Gabe Hardman, South Dakota

LB: Klayton Ingram, Murray State

LB: Mason Kaplan, Illinois State

LB: Carston Marshall, Youngstown State

LB: Cullen McShane, South Dakota State

LB: Kolben Miller, UNI

LB: Dexter Niekamp, Illinois State

LB: Tye Niekamp, Illinois State

LB: Chris Presto, Southern Illinois

LB: Braxton Sampson, Indiana State

LB: Chase Van Tol, South Dakota State

DB: Xavian Andrews, Indiana State

DB: La'Shavion Brown, Illinois State

DB: Raleigh Collins, Youngstown State

DB: Ife Current, South Dakota State

DB: Dev Holman, Youngstown State

DB: Jordan McClom, UNI

DB: Grant Noland, North Dakota

DB: Vinny Pierre, Southern Illinois

DB: Dylan Rowsey, Murray State

DB: Noah St. Juste, South Dakota State

DB: Gavin Shephard, Southern Illinois

DB: Cam Smith, Youngstown State

DB: RJ Stewart, South Dakota

DB: Jorge Valdes, Indiana State

DB: Nic Yatsko, Indiana State

PK: Andrew Lastovka, Youngstown State

P: Hayden Futch, Illinois State

P: Logan Gregory, UNI

P: Max Pelham, South Dakota State

P: Luke Silvernale, North Dakota

LS: Ryan Algrim, Southern Illinois

RS/APB: Mar'Quan Gary, Illinois State

RS/APB: Jack Smith, South Dakota State

Source: Missouri Valley Football Conference

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien