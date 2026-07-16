The South Dakota High School football season will be here before we know it.

Come late August, it will be time to put boot to ball and begin play under the Friday night lights.

This is your one-stop-shop for all of our immediate area schools and their respective schedules.

Get our free mobile app

Plan ahead to maximize your fun this Fall!

Here's a look at all of our area teams, their biggest games and full schedules:

*All schedules courtesy of GoBound SD.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley Lynx

Pigskin Classic 9/5 vs. O'Gorman

Homecoming 9/18 vs. SF Jefferson

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Harrisburg Tigers

Tiger Bowl 8/29 vs. SF Jefferson

Homecoming 9/25 vs. SF Roosevelt

GoBound SD GoBound SD

O'Gorman Knights

Pigskin Classic 9/5 @ Brandon Valley

Homecoming 9/25 vs. RC Stevens

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers

Tiger Bowl 8/29 @ Harrisburg

Presidents Bowl 9/12 vs. SF Lincoln

Homecoming 10/9 vs. SF Roosevelt

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots

Presidents Bowl 9/12 @ SF Jefferson

Homecoming 9/18 vs. RC Central

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders

Presidents Bowl 9/12 @ SF Washington

Homecoming 10/2 vs. RC Central

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Washington Warriors

Presidents Bowl 9/12 vs. SF Roosevelt

Homecoming 9/25 vs. Brandon Valley

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Class 11AA

Tea Area Titans

Homecoming 9/18 vs. Sturgis Brown

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Class 11A

Sioux Falls Christian Chargers

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Class 9AA

Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles

GoBound SD GoBound SD

For a complete look at schedules, including those for other area schools like West Central, Lennox, Dell Rapids and Canton, visit the link below!

Best of luck to all of our area football programs this Fall!

Source: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27