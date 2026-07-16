2026 Sioux Falls High School Football Schedule Central

2026 Sioux Falls High School Football Schedule Central

Sioux Falls School District - Brandon Valley - O'Gorman - Harrisburg

The South Dakota High School football season will be here before we know it.

Come late August, it will be time to put boot to ball and begin play under the Friday night lights.

This is your one-stop-shop for all of our immediate area schools and their respective schedules.

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Plan ahead to maximize your fun this Fall!

Here's a look at all of our area teams, their biggest games and full schedules:

*All schedules courtesy of GoBound SD.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley Lynx

  • Pigskin Classic 9/5 vs. O'Gorman
  • Homecoming 9/18 vs. SF Jefferson
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Harrisburg Tigers

  • Tiger Bowl 8/29 vs. SF Jefferson
  • Homecoming 9/25 vs. SF Roosevelt
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

O'Gorman Knights

  • Pigskin Classic 9/5 @ Brandon Valley
  • Homecoming 9/25 vs. RC Stevens
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers

  • Tiger Bowl 8/29 @ Harrisburg
  • Presidents Bowl 9/12 vs. SF Lincoln
  • Homecoming 10/9 vs. SF Roosevelt
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots

  • Presidents Bowl 9/12 @ SF Jefferson
  • Homecoming 9/18 vs. RC Central
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders

  • Presidents Bowl 9/12 @ SF Washington
  • Homecoming 10/2 vs. RC Central
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Sioux Falls Washington Warriors

  • Presidents Bowl 9/12 vs. SF Roosevelt
  • Homecoming 9/25 vs. Brandon Valley
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Class 11AA

Tea Area Titans

  • Homecoming 9/18 vs. Sturgis Brown
GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Class 11A

Sioux Falls Christian Chargers

GoBound SD
GoBound SD

Class 9AA

Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles

GoBound SD
GoBound SD

For a complete look at schedules, including those for other area schools like West Central, Lennox, Dell Rapids and Canton, visit the link below!

Best of luck to all of our area football programs this Fall!

Source: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

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