2026 Sioux Falls High School Football Schedule Central
The South Dakota High School football season will be here before we know it.
Come late August, it will be time to put boot to ball and begin play under the Friday night lights.
This is your one-stop-shop for all of our immediate area schools and their respective schedules.
Plan ahead to maximize your fun this Fall!
Here's a look at all of our area teams, their biggest games and full schedules:
*All schedules courtesy of GoBound SD.
Class 11AAA
Brandon Valley Lynx
- Pigskin Classic 9/5 vs. O'Gorman
- Homecoming 9/18 vs. SF Jefferson
Harrisburg Tigers
- Tiger Bowl 8/29 vs. SF Jefferson
- Homecoming 9/25 vs. SF Roosevelt
O'Gorman Knights
- Pigskin Classic 9/5 @ Brandon Valley
- Homecoming 9/25 vs. RC Stevens
Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers
- Tiger Bowl 8/29 @ Harrisburg
- Presidents Bowl 9/12 vs. SF Lincoln
- Homecoming 10/9 vs. SF Roosevelt
Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots
- Presidents Bowl 9/12 @ SF Jefferson
- Homecoming 9/18 vs. RC Central
Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders
- Presidents Bowl 9/12 @ SF Washington
- Homecoming 10/2 vs. RC Central
Sioux Falls Washington Warriors
- Presidents Bowl 9/12 vs. SF Roosevelt
- Homecoming 9/25 vs. Brandon Valley
Class 11AA
Tea Area Titans
- Homecoming 9/18 vs. Sturgis Brown
Class 11A
Sioux Falls Christian Chargers
Class 9AA
Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles
For a complete look at schedules, including those for other area schools like West Central, Lennox, Dell Rapids and Canton, visit the link below!
Best of luck to all of our area football programs this Fall!
Source: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien