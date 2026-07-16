Rivalries take time to build, and very rarely take shape overnight.

They're typically founded in regionality and buttressed by years, and even decades of bad blood and parity.

The North Dakota State Bison are off to the FBS and the Mountain West Conference, and their long-standing rivalries with SDSU and UND are off the table (for now).

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One former Jackrabbit assistant is aiming to make his school the next big rival for the Bison.

Jason Eck, who spent six seasons as an assistant at SDSU in Brookings from 2016-2021, is now the Head Coach at New Mexico.

Eck playfully tossed around the idea of his Lobos becoming a new rival for the NDSU Bison at Mountain West Media Days this week:

It could be the start of something fun between the two proud programs.

Under Eck's leadership, the Lobos finished last season, his first as Head Coach, with a mark of 9-4. Eck was at Idaho the three years prior and guided the Vandals to a 26-13 overall mark.

The Lobos open the season on Saturday, September 5th at home against Central Michigan, and will take on the Bison at home in Albuquerque on Saturday, October 24th.

Eck coached the offensive line during his entire tenure at SDSU on the staff of John Stiegelmeier and was also offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

Source: Sean Reider on X

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien