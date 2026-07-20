The Packers have done a nice job of checking off the boxes thus far this offseason.

While a few deals still remain to get done, Green Bay was able to conclude negotiations and agree to a deal with Devonte Wyatt on Monday.

The veteran defensive lineman will reportedly be signing a 3-year extension to remain with the team.

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Per ESPN.com:

The Green Bay Packers and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt have agreed to terms on a three-year, $57 million contract extension with a $20 million signing bonus, his agency, the Win Sports Group, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday.

The Packers exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract worth $12.93 million for the 2026 season last year so he's now under contract through the 2029 season with this extension.

Wyatt, 28, had four sacks and seven quarterback hits in 10 games last season before a knee injury prematurely ended his season.

He has 16 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in four seasons since the Packers selected him with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 draft.

Following Wyatt's deal, fans can safely assume that Tight End Tucker Kraft's deal is among those that now come into focus. Kraft is also entering the final year of his rookie contract this season.

Source: Packers, DL Devonte Wyatt reach 3-year, $57M extension - ESPN

The Top 10 NFL Teams in Super Bowl LXI Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien