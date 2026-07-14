We're in the portion of the offseason where it pays to prognosticate.

There are lists galore these days, from top QBs to coaches on the hot seat and more.

This week, we've received the rankings for the top off-ball Linebackers in the NFL, and a pair of Packers have drawn a mention.

Get our free mobile app

Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin both are mentioned in the article, as is former Packer first-round pick Quay Walker.

Here's a look at the list from ESPN and the write ups about both Cooper and Frankin:

1) Fred Warner - 49ers

2) Roquan Smith - Ravens

3) Carson Schwesinger - Browns

4) Zack Baun - Eagles

5) Jack Campbell - Lions

6) Azeez Al-Shaair - Texans

7) Jordyn Brooks - Dolphins

8) Nick Bolton - Chiefs

9) Edgerrin Cooper - Packers

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

When the Packers let Quay Walker hit free agency, they had another star linebacker around whom to build.

"He has the size, speed and run-and-hit ability that few have," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He can really go."

Cooper's 17 career tackles for loss are the most for a Packers player over their first two seasons since Clay Matthews III had 35 in 2009-10. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Cooper forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in 2025, and his run stop win rate was 33%.

Cooper is a bullet in the open field. But his 4.51-second 40-yard dash time isn't the only reason why he plays fast.

"It's his mind," a high-ranking AFC official said. "He sees it and can anticipate."

10) Devin Lloyd - Panthers

--

Cooper made the cut in the top 10, while Franklin was among those that made the honorable mention section. Quay Walker, who departed Green Bay for Las Vegas via free agency, also was in the honorable mention portion of the article.

Source: Execs, coaches rank top NFL off-ball linebackers for 2026 - ESPN

The Top 10 NFL Teams in Super Bowl LXI Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien