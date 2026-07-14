Two of the biggest playmakers in our neck of the woods are being recognized on the watch list for the biggest award in FCS college football.

SDSU Jackrabbit Quarterback Chase Mason and USD Coyote Running Back Charles Pierre Jr. have both landed on the notable preseason watch list.

The pair of Seniors are among the most dynamic players in the conference and country heading into 2026.

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Per GoJacks.com:

CHICAGO — South Dakota State quarterback Chase Mason is one of 30 players who has been named to the initial watch list for the Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually by Stats Perform to the top offensive performer in the Football Championship Subdivision.

A senior from Hurley, Mason enters his second season as the Jackrabbits' starting quarterback in 2026. Limited to nine games in 2025 due to injury, Mason led SDSU to an 8-1 record in his starts and accounted for 21 touchdowns — 15 passing and six rushing. He also completed 64.9 percent (146-of-225) of his passes for 2,005 yards.

Per GoYotes.com:

After missing most of 2025 with an injury, the 2024 All-American running back is primed to make his return to the gridiron in 2026 while being named a Second Team Preseason All-American by STATS Perform.



The First Team All-MVFC back was the first Coyote in the Division I FCS era to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, hitting the mark with his season-high 173 yards in the win at North Dakota (Nov. 16, 2024). He ran for 1,244 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season in South Dakota's two-back system that saw both him and Theis each rush for 1,000 yards.



Entering the 2026 campaign, Pierre Jr. sits fourth in the FCS era in career 100-yard rushing games with six. Four of those 100-yard rushing games for him have come in front of the home crowd at the DakotaDome.



Additionally, he sits sixth all-time in the FCS era in career rushing yards (1,716) and looks to become the sixth Division I FCS era Coyote to rush for 2,000+ career yards. He sits fifth in rushing touchdowns at 21, closing in on second-best in 2026 (26, Noah Shepard).

Sources: University of South Dakota Athletics and SDSU Athletics

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien