Training Camp is right around the corner for each and every NFL squad, but there are still a ton of roster decisions to be made in the weeks and month ahead.

Most every team is at or near the 90-man roster limit at this stage, but there are plenty of veterans still waiting for their next opportunity.

Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, and Marshon Lattimore are just a few of the big names that remain on the open market as we cross the midway point in July.

Get our free mobile app

Which NFL teams have the most cap space right now should they want to use it? It's a good question to ask when gauging interest and fit with notable free agents, as well as those that might become available when cut downs begin.

Here's a look at the teams with the top cap space as we inch closer to training camps leaguewide, according to Spotrac (Top-51 Cap Space):

1) San Francisco 49ers - $69.4 million

2) Tennessee Titans - $53.5 million

3) Washington Commanders - $43.9 million

4) Los Angeles Chargers - $41.2 million

5) Atlanta Falcons - $38.9 million

6) New England Patriots - $37.7 million

7) Arizona Cardinals - $34.9 million

8) Indianapolis Colts - $32 million

9) Denver Broncos - $30.1 million

10) New York Jets - $28.4 million

There's the Top 10. Here's a look where our other area teams rank in terms of cap space right now:

15) Green Bay Packers - $23.9 million

20) Detroit Lions - $15.4 million

21) Minnesota Vikings - $13.8 million

26) Chicago Bears - $8.9 million

32) Kansas City Chiefs - $4.5 million

--

That should provide at least a glimpse into what funds are out there for all of the teams, as well as which squads could potentially add a large contract via free agency or trade in the weeks ahead.

Source: 2026 NFL Team Salary Cap Tracker