Travis Vokolek entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2023 and has stuck around since.

Following just one season spent with the Ravens, the veteran Tight End had spent the past three years with the Cardinals.

Last season, Vokolek suffered a season-ending neck injury midway through the year, and it turned out to be a career-ending injury.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

Vokolek wrote on social media that he is retiring on doctors’ advice because of the seriousness of the neck injury he suffered on that play.

“After numerous visits with doctors and neurologists over the past couple of months, I have been advised to medically retire from the NFL due to a serious neck injury that I suffered this past season,” Vokolek wrote. “I am extremely grateful and blessed to have been able to live out my childhood dream of playing football at the highest level for the past three years. Football has taught me many life lessons and given me unforgettable memories. I am forever grateful to all my teammates, coaches, trainers, and others who have supported my family and I along the way. A sincere thank you to the Arizona Cardinals training staff for being first class with the care and support they provided my family and I during this hard time. I am especially grateful for my wife who has been there the whole time through the many ups and downs of the NFL. She has never wavered and has been extremely supportive through it all. I have attacked everyday of being a professional football player with passion, determination, and discipline. I can say that I truly left everything out on the field. Thank you for all of the love and support. Lastly, thank you football!”

Vokolek began his college career at Rutgers before transferring to Nebraska and spending three seasons with the Huskers.

Source: Cardinals' Travis Vokolek retires at age 28 because of neck injury - NBC Sports