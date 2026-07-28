The Minnesota Twins are a contending team in both the division and American League as we near the month of August.

The trade deadline looms on August 3rd, and many have begun to speculate as to what the team might do ahead of it.

The Twins are just three games off the lead in the AL Central, and are also just 1.5 games back in the race for the final Wild Card spot.

Get our free mobile app

Many fans are hoping that the team is aggressive at the deadline in terms of bringing in talent that could help to make a postseason run.

An article at ESPN.com has the Twins mentioned twice in trades that could rock the deadline that looms next week. Unfortunately, both pitched scenarios have the Twins selling big-name players:

Buxton has been long rumored to be a Phillies target, and it makes sense, being that his skill set would address multiple of the team's shortcomings -- and in this fantasy world, he is willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Our package going back to Minnesota features OF Justin Crawford and SPs Gage Wood and Cade Obermueller. Crawford gives the Twins a potential long-term replacement for Buxton, and Wood and Obermueller provide future pieces for a rotation that has been bottom 10 in ERA in each of the past three seasons. -- Tristan Cockcroft

Minnesota Twins trade Ryan Jeffers to New York Yankees

Ryan Jeffers has made sense for the Yankees since the offseason when a right-handed-hitting catcher was an obvious need. Now that need is glaring for New York, whose catchers have combined for the second-lowest OPS and wRC+ in the majors this season. The question is will the Twins, just 2½ games out of a playoff spot, unload the impending free agent at his peak value? It doesn't sound like it. A source recently told ESPN that owner Tom Pohlad intends to keep the team together.

One could argue that the Twins should attempt to thread the needle. They have scored the most runs in the AL with Jeffers playing in just 44 games due to a hamate fracture and they used their top two picks in this year's draft on catchers, including No. 3 overall on Vahn Lackey. They could move Jeffers, who is enjoying a career season and in line for a hefty contract this offseason, and address weaknesses, especially the bullpen, for the stretch run. It could come down to how the next 10 days play out. -- Jorge Castillo

--

Buxton has long made it clear that he would like to remain a Twin. Jeffers would be the more likely trade of the two based on that fact as well as the team's remaining roster depth.

The trade deadline is Monday, August 3rd. The Twins take on the Royals and Mariners this week and weekend ahead of the deadline. Listen to Twins baseball all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: 2026 MLB trade deadline: One deal ESPN experts would make - ESPN