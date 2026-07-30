We are just a few weeks away from the start of a new school calendar, and with it, the return of Fall sports.

We have several great colleges and universities in our neck of the woods, and Augustana has announced that their Kids Club is open and ready for registration!

There are some great perks of joining, and the Viking Athletic Department recently posted about the benefits for youngsters across the Sioux Empire.

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Here's the official post on Twitter:

Don't miss out on a great deal and a great opportunity to get your family out to some Vikings athletic events.

Here's the link to the official registration page.

For the rival USF Cougar fans out there, their kids club is also open for registration. Find more details here!