Moorhead, Minnesota if officially on the map by way of Atlanta, Georgia.

As frustrated as Falcons fans may be with the Quarterback injury situation, newcomer Jack Strand offers plenty of inspiration to go around.

With presumptive starter(s) Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa out with injuries, the former DII NSIC standout has taken over as QB1 in Atlanta at training camp this week.

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Strand, who went undrafted out of MSU-Moorhead, is reportedly taking first-team reps for the team following Tagovailoa's injury absence.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The undrafted rookie got a phone call from Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt the night before the first training camp practice. Van Pelt informed Strand that Tagovailoa would miss some time with a back injury and Penix was not cleared for team work, leaving Strand as the only quarterback on the roster.

“I didn’t think about it too much,” Strand said after Thursday’s practice, via Will McFadden of the team website. “I’m coming into training camp and everything just trying to take it day by day. Keep attacking every day. Keep getting better every day, whether I’m getting a bunch of reps or I’m not getting as many reps. Whatever reps that I do get, whether it’s in Indy, whether it’s in RVA, whether it’s in team, anything, I’m just going to try to attack those reps and try to keep getting with those, and then also from watching the guys around me.”

The Falcons have since signed veteran Cooper Rush, and Tagovailoa did some light throwing during the individual periods on Thursday. So, Strand might not have much longer with the first-team.

But the former Minnesota State-Moorhead (Dragon) is focused on getting better every day, no matter where he is on the depth chart or in the rotation.

“That’s something that I’ve been telling myself a ton: Be where your feet are. Enjoy the moment,” Strand said. “Don’t look in the past. Don’t dwell on any mistakes or any success that you might have had. Don’t look to the future and wonder what’s going to be happening in two weeks, in three weeks, in a couple of months or anything. Just be where your feet are.”

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Strand was a member of the Dragon program from 2022-25, and played in a total of 42 games. He threw 126 touchdown passes during his time in Moorhead and led the team to an 8-3 finish last season. Strand was the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year this past season and was also a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

Strand is currently listed as QB3 on the Falcons depth chart at Ourlads. The Falcons currently roster Penix Jr., Tagovailoa, Strand, and veteran Cooper Rush at Quarterback.

Source: 2026 Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart | Ourlads.com and NBC Sports