Josh Jacobs was arrested earlier in the offseason, and has yet to be formally charged as a result of the alleged incident.

The Packers running back is still awaiting a resolution in the investigation, and still may be punished by the NFL this season in terms of a suspension.

On Monday, we received the first update in quite a while in regard to the incident and subsequent investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Per ProFootballTalk:

Via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office said via email on July 23 that the investigation is “still open” and that “there will be an update provided once a resolution is reached.”

Jacobs remains available to practice and to play. The possibility of paid leave would arise if he’s formally charged with one or more crimes relating to domestic violence, or if the league determines based on its own investigation that paid leave is required.

For now, it appears that there will be no information until a final decision is made as to whether he’ll be charged. Even if he isn’t charged, Jacobs could be subject to discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Jacobs and the Packers officially open training camp on Wednesday, and will open the regular season on Sunday, September 13th against the Minnesota Vikings.

Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Josh Jacobs investigation remains open - NBC Sports

The Top 10 NFL Teams in Super Bowl LXI Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien