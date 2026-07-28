Brian O'Neill has been among the most consistent right tackles in the NFL for years.

The 2018 second-round pick has been a starter in Minnesota since his rookie season, and now is being rewarded with a fresh contract extension.

The right tackle and the team agreed to a 4-year extension on Tuesday.

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Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed Tuesday to a four-year contract extension with right tackle Brian O'Neill, ending months of discussions on the day veteran players reported to training camp.

The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, is worth up to $96 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

O'Neill was entering what was essentially the final season of the five-year, $92.5 million extension that he received in 2021. He has been a full-time starter since his rookie season in 2018, has been named to two Pro Bowls and is considered a pillar of the locker room.

"He's been somebody that's poured in everything since I've been here and a long time before that," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "And this organization means so much to him, our fans, our ownership. ... I know Brian is going to go out there and have the best year yet with the type of offseason he's had, and his excitement about what we're doing offensively and where we take it from here."

The Vikings had some preliminary discussions with O'Neill early in the offseason but put the process on hold during the four-month tenure of interim general manager Rob Brzezinski. O'Neill was in the building for offseason workouts but was an observer during voluntary OTAs. He was a partial participant in mandatory minicamp, after which talks resumed once the Vikings hired former Seattle Seahawks executive Nolan Teasley as the permanent replacement for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

"Working in Seattle, you're aware of what a great player he is," Teasley said. "And then coming into the building, it's a privilege to kind of get to know the person, spending some time with him and understanding how well regarded he is within the building, a consummate professional leader and everybody just holds him in such high regard. It's a foundational piece and we're really, really pleased that we're able to keep him here for a long time."

A second-round draft pick in 2018, O'Neill has started 120 games in eight previous seasons. He turns 31 in September.

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The Vikings open the preseason on Saturday, August 15th on the road against the Giants.

Source: ESPN