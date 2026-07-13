Jack Radel is on his way to the big leagues.

The Sioux Falls native and grad of Roosevelt High School was selected in the first round of the MLB draft over the weekend by the Houston Astros.

Radel was taken at pick #28 in the first round, and was the 8th pitcher taken overall.

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Here's what MLB.com had to say about the pick and the prospect that landed in Houston:

Scouts rated Radel as South Dakota's top high school prospect in 2023, though he didn't draw enough interest to divert him from Notre Dame. He immediately became a weekend starter for the Fighting Irish and has improved steadily throughout his three years in South Bend. He has added a couple of ticks of velocity and picked up a cutter as a junior, allowing him to miss more bats than ever and giving him a chance to become Notre Dame's first pitching first-rounder since Aaron Heilman in 2001.

Though Radel doesn't have a true plus offering and his pitch shapes are fairly ordinary, he succeeds because of his pitchability and competitiveness. Combining a high release point with good extension gives batters a different look and he pounds the strike zone. He's a high-floor starter who could fit into the middle of a rotation.

Radel had a great season at Notre Dame in 2026. Here's what FightingIrish.com put together about his strong Junior season:

Started in all 15 of his appearances of the 2026 season

Recorded 87.2 innings pitched with a 3.29 ERA

Tallied 116 strikeouts by the season’s end

Posted a single-game high of 12 strikeouts in a 6-2 win over Stanford (May 1)

Logged three or more strikeouts in 14 of his 15 appearances of the season

Registered five 10+ strikeout performances on the year

Added five additional outings with at least eight strikeouts in 2026

Had nine inning complete game shutout in a 6-0 win over Clemson (Mar. 20)

Added a seven inning complete game win in a 12-2 decision against Boston College (Apr. 24)

Set single-season career-highs for innings pitched (87.2), appearances and starts (15), ERA (3.29), complete games (2), strikeouts (116) and wins (8)

Finished the 2026 season in the top 50 among NCAA Division I pitchers in complete games (15th), WHIP (17th), strikeouts (19th), strikeout-to-walk ratio (25th), strikeouts per nine innings (41st) and victories (48th)

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Radel joins Marcus Phillips, also a Sioux Falls Roosevelt grad, as recent South Dakota natives to be drafted. Phillips was taken at pick #33 last season after a standout career at Tennessee.

Sources: Jack Radel – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website and MLB Draft Tracker | MLB.com

The Last Ten Minnesota Twins Seasons Gallery Credit: Bert Remien