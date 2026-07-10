In the lead up to the season, the folks at ESPN.com are hard at work ranking the top players at each and every position across the league.

On Friday, the Tight End position came into focus, and many wondered where a pair of South Dakota natives, Dallas Goedert and Tucker Kraft, may end up in the rankings.

While both drew mentions in the article, only Kraft ended up cracking the Top 10.

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According to the article, Kraft slots in as the sixth-best Tight End in the league right now. Too high, too low, or just right? Here's the list:

1) Brock Bowers - Raiders

2) Trey McBride - Cardinals

3) George Kittle - 49ers

4) Sam LaPorta - Lions

5) Tyler Warren - Colts

6) Tucker Kraft - Packers

Kraft's steady improvement from Year 1 to Year 3 was impressive. Kraft was pacing for 1,000-plus yards and 10-touchdowns before going down in Week 9 with an ACL tear in his right knee. His 124-yard Week 2 performance on a Thursday night was his coming-out party. Six weeks later against Pittsburgh, he became the first Packers tight end in franchise history to post 140 receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns.

"His speed and [run-after-catch] ability really stand out," an NFC exec said. "He was just scratching the surface before the injury. And he's a high-level blocker."

While Green Bay is conservative with injuries, Kraft is rehabbing aggressively and targets a Week 1 return.

7) Colston Loveland - Bears

8) Kyle Pitts Sr. - Falcons

9) Mark Andrews - Ravens

10) Travis Kelce - Chiefs

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Goedert was mentioned in the 'also receiving votes' category in the article.

Through his first three seasons in Green Bay, Kraft has 1,551 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Kraft and the Packers open the preseason on Thursday, August 13th against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listen to Packers football all season long right here in Sioux Falls on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL tight ends for 2026 - ESPN

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Past Ten World Cup Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien