It's just about that time.

College Football is nearly in the air, as we get ready to put boot to ball in just over a month.

With the upcoming season comes preseason prognostication. Part of that process is naming preseason all-Americans and players to watch.

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Stats Perform put out their FCS Preseason All-American lists on Monday, and our two FCS schools here in South Dakota were well represented.

In total, there are eight honorees from USD and SDSU combined.

Here's a link to the full release, and here are the eight area honorees:

South Dakota Coyotes

Second Team - Charles Pierre Jr. , running back

After missing most of 2025 with an injury, the 2024 All-American running back is primed to make his return to the gridiron in 2026 while being named a Second Team Preseason All-American by STATS Perform.



The First Team All-MVFC back was the first Coyote in the Division I FCS era to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, hitting the mark with his season-high 173 yards in the win at North Dakota (Nov. 16, 2024). He ran for 1,244 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season in South Dakota's two-back system that saw both him and Theis each rush for 1,000 yards.



Third Team – Gabriel Hardman , linebacker

Hardman stepped into a starting role last season under first-year linebackers coach Will Finley and has been named a Third Team Preseason All-American by FCS STATS Perform entering 2026. The junior enters this season playing in all 29 games the last two seasons for South Dakota, aimed to take a bigger role in the linebacker room this season.



The Florida native started 13 games at linebacker in his sophomore season, ending the season with five-straight starts. He finished the 2025 campaign as one of three Coyotes with 90+ tackles, which sat third on the team with his 90. He also recorded a pair of sacks along with five tackles for loss.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Led by first-team selection Quinten Christensen on the offensive line, six South Dakota State football players were recognized Monday on the 2026 Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision Preseason All-America Team.

A senior-to-be from Wessington Springs, Christensen received his first-team nod after a 2025 campaign in which he started all 14 games at left tackle and earned second-team All-America honors from Stats Perform, as well as first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference accolades. With Christensen in the lineup, the Jackrabbits averaged 28.6 points per game and topped the 200-yard mark for rushing five times.

Four Jackrabbits were named to the preseason All-America second team, including a pair of defensive stalwarts in defensive end Dawson Ripperda and linebacker Cullen McShane .

Ripperda, a senior from Larchwood, Iowa, ranked second on the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.0) during the 2025 season. He registered a total of 43 tackles and forced and recovered a pair of fumbles.

McShane ranked second on the squad with 88 total tackles a season ago and recorded double figures in tackles three times. A senior from Marquette, Iowa, he also posted 7.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble while earning second-team all-MVFC honors.

Representing the South Dakota State offense on the second team was wide receiver Lofton O'Groske . A junior from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, O'Groske was the team's top receiving target during nonconference play before missing the second half of the season due to injury. He tallied 27 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns in six games, highlighted by a 12-catch, two-touchdown performance in a double-overtime win at eventual national champion Montana State.

Completing the Jackrabbits' list of second-team honorees was senior punter Max Pelham . The Ankeny, Iowa, native averaged 47.2 yards on 42 punts in 2025, with 18 of his attempts traveling 50 or more yards. Pelham was a first-team all-MVFC selection and an All-America selection by both the American Football Coaches Association (first team) and Associated Press (honorable mention) a season ago.

Tight end Greyton Gannon rounded out SDSU's six overall selections with third-team honors. A senior from Eagle, Wisconsin, Gannon tied for third on the Jackrabbits with 33 receptions to go along with 372 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also was a first-team all-MVFC selection and an honorable mention All-America pick by the Associated Press.

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The USD Coyotes open the season at home on August 29th against Central Connecticut State. The Jackrabbits also kick off the 2026 campaign at home on the same day, hosting Stetson.

Sources: South Dakota State University Athletics and USD Athletics

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