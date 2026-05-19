The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their top players on offense for the foreseeable future.

Rashee Rice, who has faced his fair share of legal troubles thus far during his three-year NFL career, will reportedly be heading to jail immediately.

The SMU product allegedly violation his probation agreeement.

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Per ESPN.com:

DALLAS -- Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago.

The Texas State Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Rice was ordered to go to jail now as part of his original sentence for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury.

Rice was booked at 1:25 p.m. ET, per Dallas County jail records. He is set to be released June 16, meaning he will miss the Chiefs' organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

The Chiefs declined to comment on the case.

In March 2024, Rice was the driver of a Lamborghini Urus SUV that was going 119 mph on Dallas' North Central Expressway, leading to the multicar crash that left multiple people injured. Theodore Knox, one of Rice's teammates at SMU, was the driver of a black Corvette. Rice, Knox and their three friends didn't check on those injured, instead fleeing on foot before police arrived. The incident was captured on video.

Less than two weeks later, Rice took full responsibility and apologized in a statement he released before he turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued. In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation for his role in the crash. He pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

He received deferred adjudication, and the case would have been dismissed had he completed the probation without violation.

The incident led to the NFL suspending Rice six games last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In August 2025, Knox pleaded guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. A Texas court issued a default judgment of more than $2.8 million against Knox in March.

Rice's civil case is scheduled to go to trial June 9.

At training camp prior to last season, Rice said he had "completely changed" and grown from the experience, which included a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"You have to learn from things like that," Rice said. "I've learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."

Rice has played parts of three seasons, missing time because of the suspension and a knee injury. He helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Nate Taylor and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source: Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail, to miss OTAs, minicamp - ESPN