Long List of Familiar Faces in Houston vs. Minnesota Matchup

The Houston Texans are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL this season.

They've got a great blend of young talent and veteran leadership and also have a good amount of former Minnesota Vikings on the squad.

The Vikings play host to the Texans this weekend in Minneapolis, a team that they swapped several players with this offseason via free agency.

All told, the Vikings and Texans have just 28 mutual players in their respective histories, but a lot have changed colors recently.

This offseason, the Vikings inked deals with former Texans Blake Cashman and Jonathan Greenard, while the Texans ended up signing Cam Akers as well as Danielle Hunter.

That's not where the list ends. Here are some other common current players between the two teams.

Stefon Diggs (Minnesota 2015-19, Houston 2024)

Kris Boyd (Minnesota 2019-21, Houston 2023-24)

Shaquill Griffin (Minnesota 2024, Houston 2023)

Kamu Grugier-Hill (Minnesota 2024, Houston 2021-22)

David Quessenberry (Minnesota 2023-24, Houston 2017)

It's hard to develop a true-blue rivalry out of conference in the NFL, but the common players in the matchup this weekend certainly can't hurt.

Kickoff between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings is set for Noon on Sunday from Minneapolis.

Source: Common Players - Pro Football Reference

