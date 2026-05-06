Tucker Kraft is officially on the map as one of the best Tight Ends in the entire NFL.

Even after a season that was cut short by a knee injury, Kraft's career outlook the rest of the way is as high as any Tight End in the league.

The Timber Lake, South Dakota native and SDSU Jackrabbit alum has made his mark in numerous ways during his limited time in the league but stands out in one key stat category.

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According to AcmePackingCompany, Kraft is the top player in the league in Yards After the Catch (YAC):

While it may seem like hyperbole to say that Kraft, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound tight end, is a more explosive player after the catch than every other tight end or wide receiver in the NFL, the numbers from the 8 games he did play bear it out.

Using Pro Football Reference’s advanced receiving numbers, it’s clear what a unicorn Kraft is in today’s NFL. He averaged 10.8 yards after the catch in 2025 among players with at least 34 pass targets, ranking 3rd in the NFL behind running backs Jaylen Warren and Bijan Robinson. But a scan down the leaderboard reveals that he was the only wide receiver or tight end in the top NINETEEN on the YAC average leaderboard — every one of the other 18 players were running backs. This is something Kraft does better than any other tight end in recent memory, and it’s something he did better than any other receiver overall in 2025.

Here's a link to the full article with an even deeper statistical dive into what makes Kraft so special for the Packers on Sundays.

Through three seasons, Kraft has racked up 1,551 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his time in Green Bay.

The Packers haven't added to the Tight End room in free agency yet this offseason, and have Luke Musgrave, Drake Dabney, RJ Maryland, Josh Whyle, and Messiah Swinson as other options on the roster at the position currently.

Source: Acme Packing Company