The Sioux Falls Stampede are 3-time Clark Cup Champions, and they might soon be adding to that number.

The team played host to the rival Fargo Force on Tuesday Night in a winner-take-all Game Five of the Western Conference Finals.

The Stampede rallied out of an early hole to win the contest 3-2, and are off to the Clark Cup Finals. The team won the USHL Title in 2007, 2015, and 2019.

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Per The Stampede:

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Tonight the Sioux Falls Stampede punched their ticket to the Clark Cup Final with a 3-2 victory over the Fargo Force, claiming the title of Western Conference Champions. The Herd saw scoring from Logan Renkowski (2) and Joey Macrina. Linards Feldbergs continued to prove why he has earned the nickname “Latvian Legend,” making several highlight-reel saves to keep the Force at bay.

The opening frame was tightly contested with tensions running high from the start. At 4:45, Tobias Ohman was assessed a tripping penalty, but the Herd penalty kill held strong. Both teams generated quality scoring chances but were unable to find the back of the net until late in the period. At 11:06, Cooper Soller took a hooking penalty and the Force capitalized on the power play to score the lone goal of the period. Fargo outshot Sioux Falls 13-9 in the opening frame.

The second period proved to be much more eventful. Cullen McCrate took an interference penalty at 1:18, giving the Herd an early power-play opportunity. Logan Renkowski capitalized with a one-timer after being left alone in front of the net. Assists were credited to Tobias Ohman and Ryder Betzold.

At 6:00, Arseni Marchenko was called for slashing, but the Herd could not convert on the man advantage. Later in the frame, at 11:29, Matthew Grimes was assessed a cross-checking penalty and the Force capitalized just 20 seconds into the power play. Sioux Falls challenged the play for offside, but the call stood, resulting in a delay of game penalty served by Christina Chouha.

At 13:31, Luke McNamara took a tripping penalty, but once again the Herd could not capitalize. Sioux Falls finally found the equalizer late in the period when Logan Renkowski fired a wrister off a pass from Anthony Bongo at 18:58 to tie the game 2-2. Assists were credited to Anthony Bongo and Ryder Betzold.

The third period sealed the deal for the Herd. Both teams generated strong scoring opportunities, but neither side could break through until Joey Macrina found the back of the net, beating Fargo goaltender Ajay White five-hole for the game-winning goal.

At 18:01, Fargo pulled its goaltender for the extra attacker and Logan Renkowski appeared to score into the empty net, but the goal was waved off for offside.

Linards Feldbergs delivered one of the most impressive performances of his career to help secure the win for Sioux Falls. Feldbergs now holds a 2.02 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in the postseason.

The Herd now advance to the Clark Cup Final where they will face the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The schedule is as follows:

Clark Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Muskegon Lumberjacks at Sioux Falls Stampede – Friday, May 15, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: Muskegon Lumberjacks at Sioux Falls Stampede – Saturday, May 16, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: Sioux Falls Stampede at Muskegon Lumberjacks – Friday, May 22, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sioux Falls Stampede at Muskegon Lumberjacks – Saturday, May 23, 6:10 p.m. ET*

Game 5: Muskegon Lumberjacks at Sioux Falls Stampede – Tuesday, May 26, 7:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary

Tickets for Stampede home games are available through Ticketmaster

Minnesota Wild All-Time Leading Goal Scorers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien