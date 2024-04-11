Sioux Falls Stampede Receives Huge Shoutout from NY Yankees

Everyone here in the Sioux Empire has heard of the Sioux Falls Stampede, and their famous wiener dog uniforms and races.

Now, a lot of people across the country have taken notice, including the biggest brand in all of baseball.

That's right, the Yankees are fans of the Sioux Falls Wiener Dogs.

The Yankees took to social media today to share a video of two of their biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, receiving specialized uniforms from our hometown team:

The uniforms bear the names of the stars' dogs on the back.

The Wiener Dogs brand has been garnering a ton of interest lately, and now they've officially made it to the national stage.

Here's a few other shots shared by the Yankees Twitter team today:

Canva - New York Yankees on Twitter Canva - New York Yankees on Twitter loading...

Now the only question remains; where will the Sioux Falls Wiener Dogs go from here?

Source: New York Yankees on Twitter

