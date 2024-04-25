Augie Alum CJ Ham&#8217;s Football Camp Returning to Sioux Falls in June

Last year, Augustana Viking Football alum and Minnesota Vikings fan favorite CJ Ham returned to his roots here in Sioux Falls to host his first ever camp here in South Dakota.

It's now primed and ready to return in June.

CJ Ham made the official announcement of the 2nd annual camp over Twitter:

There are 400 total spots available, with campers ranging from 1st grade to 9th grade.

Just like last year, the camp will be held at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. This year's camp will be on Saturday, June 8th and will begin at 10am and end at 3pm with two different sessions separated by grade level.

Don't miss out on the opportunity not just to rub elbows with one of the NFL's best fullbacks with ties to the area, but to learn from CJ and others in a great environment!

For more information on the camp, including registration, click on the link here.

Source: 2024 CJ Ham Youth Football Camp

