Hear From Sioux Falls Native Taryn Kloth Ahead of Paris Olympics

Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics in Beach Volleyball and are gearing up for their first match on Saturday.

The accomplished duo will be taking on Team Canada in a preliminary match on Saturday evening.

NBC Sports is out in full force with coverage of the Paris games, and got caught up with the teammates on Friday:

Kloth, a Sioux Falls native, starred at O'Gorman and led the Knights to two state titles. She was named the South Dakota Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2014.

She played his college volleyball at both Creighton (indoor) and LSU (beach) and has been partnered with Nuss (New Orleans) since 2021.

Since their pro debut in 2021, the duo has captured 7 gold medals at various events across the sport.

For a complete rundown of both stars, visit their profiles here: Nuss - Kloth.

For a full schedule of Beach Volleyball at the Paris Olympics, check out the official site.

Best of luck to Sioux Falls native Taryn Kloth at the Paris Games!

Sources: NBC Olympics on TwitterUSA Volleyball and Olympics.com

