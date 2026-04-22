The South Dakota Coyote Athletic department has seen significant growth during the tenure of Athletic Director Jon Schemmel, and there's more on the way.

On Wednesday, news broke out of Vermillion that Schemmel and the University have reached a contract extension.

Schemmel took over as AD in Vermillion following David Herbster's resignation in August of 2023. Schemmel was hired to the post that following January.

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Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota and Athletic Director Jon Schemmel have agreed to a new five-year contract.



Schemmel began serving as director of athletics in January of 2024, bringing ten years of experience working in Division I athletic departments and having previously served USD as senior associate athletic director for development from 2012-2017.



Under Schemmel's leadership, the South Dakota Coyote football program won their first ever MVFC championship and reached the FCS playoff semifinal round in 2024 and quarterfinal round in 2025. In addition to numerous individual conference champions, the athletic program has also secured team championship titles in volleyball and men's indoor track and field.



Schemmel's career at USD has also been marked by record achievements in fundraising. He closed the largest private family gift in the history of Coyote Athletics in 2025, resulting in the program's first-ever endowed coaching position. He has also created a $90 million master facility plan and secured a $20 million lead gift from T. Denny Sanford for the Gassen Family Fieldhouse. Coyote Athletics has continued to see record successes with its annual fundraising efforts since Schemmel was first contracted, raising over $49 million in the past two years and a record $35 million during the current academic year.



"USD's athletic programs continue to thrive under Jon's leadership," said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. "His knowledge of Division I athletics, forward-thinking vision for our teams and strength in fundraising have all been assets to our university. Our program is in great hands, and I am looking forward to seeing what Jon, his staff and our student-athletes achieve in the next five years."



"The University of South Dakota and Vermillion community is where our family wants to be," said Schemmel. "I am humbled and grateful for the continued trust from President Gestring and the South Dakota Board of Regents to continue leading this athletics program. Coyote Nation has the best fans and donors, and we have a group of coaches, staff and student-athletes who are committed to competing for championships and continuing their excellence in the classroom and community. I look forward to working with all of Coyote Nation in the years ahead as we continue elevating our program, together!"



With this extension, Schemmel's contract will continue through 2030-31 academic year.

Source: University of South Dakota Athletics

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