As to be expected these days, we've had a ton of turnover via the transfer portal at our area college basketball programs.

The USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings both lost their leading scorers by average this past season to the portal in recent weeks, and now it appears the Yotes are following suit.

Isaac Bruns has been among the most impactful players at USD over the past three seasons, and announced on Thursday that he plans to continue his career elsewhere.

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Here's the official post confirming the news:

Bruns starred at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City prior to joining the USD Coyote program in 2023. In three seasons, he started 36 games, averaged 12.9 points per game, and led the team in scoring average this past season.

He was one of many Yotes that went down midseason with a season-ending injury. Through 20 games, Bruns was averaging 20.8 points per game.

Now, the rising Senior will aim to take his talents elsewhere via the transfer portal. The program also was dealt the news earlier this week that Freshman Uzziah Buntyn was entering the portal:

For the latest on USD Coyotes basketball, visit GoYotes.com.

Sources: KayserHoops on Twitter and IsaacjBruns on Twitter