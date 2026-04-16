Four Transfer Portal Additions So Far for South Dakota Coyotes

The USD Coyote Men's and Women's basketball programs have dealt with a lot of transfers lately but have also utilized the portal well for incoming players.

USD's Women's team cleaned up in last year's portal, and that work yielded great results this past season in year number two under Coach Carrie Eighmey.

Eighmey and her staff are back at work this offseason in re-tooling the roster and have already added a pair of players. The same can be said for Coach Eric Peterson on the Men's side.

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This week, USD Women's hoops has added both Bri Robinson and Gabby Jackson from the portal. Per GoYotes.com:

Robinson comes to South Dakota after a successful three years at Northern Iowa, where she appeared in 80 games, making 21 starts. A breakout junior season had Robinson averaging 8.8 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game. She started 18 of her 24 games in 2025-26. Jackson joins the Coyotes after one season at North Alabama, where she started 19 of their 31 games as a freshman. As a 6-1 forward, Jackson led the Lions in rebounding at 6.8 per game. She also averaged 7.7 points.

As for the Coyote Men, they've added Tyler Netolicky and Cade Kelderman this week:

Netolicky appeared in 48 games with 14 starts for the Eagles over the past two seasons. The 6'10 forward averaged a double-double in his 12 games this past season with 12.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 62.0% from the field. Netolicky put together a monster performance against NIACC with 21 points and 16 rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting. He set a career high of 17 rebounds, with seven off the offensive glass, against Marshalltown CC in his freshman season. Netolicky helped Kirkwood capture a NJCAA DII National Championship in his freshman season and contributed eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in the championship game.

Although not confirmed yet by the school, here's a bit on Kelderman:

Those are the four additions thus far for the Yotes, will surely a lot more on the way. Stay up to date on the latest on USD Coyote hoops here!

Sources: Jay Elsen - Midco Sports (@ElsenMidco) / X and USD Athletics

The Last Ten Winners of The Masters at Augusta National Gallery Credit: Bert Remien