Fresh off a big win over Montana State on Sunday, the USD Coyotes had a well-deserved rest day on Monday.

They played spectator to the Illinois State - George Washington contest as they gear up to face the winner this week in the WNIT Fab Four.

Full details weren't available until the conclusion of that game, and now we have them.

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First, Illinois State took down George Washington 61-53, so it'll be the Redbirds coming to Vermillion in the Fab Four contest.

The game will be played on Wednesday Night at 7:00 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Here's a link to tickets and more information from GoYotes.com.

Illinois State enters the game with a 23-13 record, and a 5-8 mark on the road.

Thus far in the WNIT, the Redbirds have picked up wins over UT Rio Grande, Abilene Christian and George Washington.

For the Yotes, they've taken down Northern Colorado, Pepperdine, and Montana State, and enter Wednesday Night's game with a 26-9 record. Home court advantage will very much be in play, as the Yotes have been dominant at home with a 15-3 mark.

Stay tuned to GoYotes.com for a full preview of Wednesday Night's game!

Source: GoYotes.com - Ticketing

Ten Names to Know in the 2026 NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien