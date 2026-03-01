The Summit League Championships make their triumphant return to the Sioux Empire on Wednesday, March 4th as all nine programs descend upon the Denny Sanford Premier Center for another great week of action.

The regular season for the Men and Women winded down on Saturday with plenty of drama in high stakes finales.

Now, we have the brackets for both the Men and Women to break down, with several big matchups in store.

Here's a look at both brackets and the schedules for this coming week right here in Sioux Falls.

Women's Basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the first time in program history, North Dakota State claimed the No. 1 seed at the Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship. The Bison broke a Summit League single-season record during the regular season with a run of 23 consecutive victories and finished league play with a 15-1 record.

The quest by all nine teams for a postseason trophy and berth to the NCAA Tournament starts Wednesday, March 4 with first-round action at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.



The Bison (26-3, 15-1 SL) secured the top seed by claiming sole possession of their first regular-season crown with a 95-70 win over North Dakota on Feb. 28. Entering tournament play, North Dakota State is aiming for its first Summit League Championship win since the 2024 semifinals.



With the top seed, NDSU earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of the No. 8 Omaha (5-26, 3-13 SL) and No. 9 North Dakota (7-23, 3-13) matchup in Thursday’s second quarterfinal, set to tip 25 minutes after the opening quarterfinal. The Mavericks and Fighting Hawks will open the tournament Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The opening quarterfinal kicks off at 12 p.m. CT, pitting No. 2 South Dakota State (24-6, 14-2 SL) against No. 7 Kansas City (7-22, 4-12 SL). The Jackrabbits enter with the most postseason titles in Summit League history at 12 and finished second in the regular season at 14-2, marking the program’s sixth straight season with at least 14 conference wins.



South Dakota (22-8, 12-4 SL) secured the No. 3 seed after finishing eighth in the league’s regular season a year ago. The Coyotes will compete in Friday’s second quarterfinal, tipping 25 minutes after the opening quarterfinal scheduled for 12 p.m. CT, and will face the No. 6 seed Denver (11-18, 5-11 SL). As the No. 3 seed, USD owns its best seeding since the 2021-22 season, when it earned the No. 1 seed.

Here's the bracket:

Men's Basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State captured the program’s first regular season title since the 2019-20 season to earn the No. 1 seed for the 2026 Summit League Men’s Basketball Championship slated for March 4-8 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Bison (24-7, 14-2 SL) earned the first outright title since 2013-14 and will be looking for their first tournament title shot since the 2023 event. Picked fourth in the preseason poll, NDSU put together a four-game improvement in conference play after being the No. 4 seed a season ago en route to the top seed.

No. 8 seed Oral Roberts (9-22, 4-12 SL) will play No. 9 seed Kansas City (4-26, 1-15 SL) in Wednesday’s opening game, which will start at 7 p.m. CT. These two teams wrapped up the regular season in Kansas City with the Golden Eagles winning that tilt 94-70 for their third straight win, which is ORU’s longest winning streak of the season.

The winner of the ORU-KC rematch will play the top-seeded Bison in Thursday’s opening quarterfinal at 6 p.m. CT.St. Thomas (23-8, 12-4 SL) will be the No. 2 seed in Sioux Falls for the second straight season. The Tommies, whose 23 wins are their most as a Division I member, will play No. 7 seed South Dakota State (14-17, 7-9 SL). This is the first season St. Thomas is eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

St. Thomas, who has won at least one game in each of its first three trips to the postseason including a trip to last season’s championship game, and the Jackrabbits will play 25 minutes after the opening quarterfinal concludes.

North Dakota (16-16, 10-6 SL) will be the No. 3 seed and play against No. 6 seed Denver (15-16, 8-8 SL) in Friday’s final quarterfinal, which will tip 25 minutes after the quarterfinal between No. 4 South Dakota (16-15, 8-8 SL) and No. 5 Omaha (15-16, 8-8 SL) that is set to tip at 6 p.m. CT.

The Fighting Hawks were five wins better in Summit play this season than a year ago when UND was on the opposite side of the No. 3-No. 6 matchup and knocked off South Dakota State in Sioux Falls.

The three-way tie between South Dakota, Omaha and Denver was decided based on the overall records between those three teams against each other. The Coyotes went 3-1 with a season sweep of Omaha and a split with Denver. The Mavericks swept Denver to go 2-2, while the Pioneers only had a home win against the Coyotes to finish 1-3 in the mini-tiebreaker pod.

Here's the Men's Bracket:

Don't miss out on the action! For a full look at all of the details of this year's Summit League Basketball Championships, including ticketing information, visit the official site here!

