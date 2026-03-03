The USD Coyotes are in yet another offseason in which they're dealing with a change at Head Coach.

While most of the staff from last season remains in place under new Head Coach Matt Vitzthum, there are still some jobs to fill.

On Tuesday, the Yotes announced that they have made a hire for the program's next Quarterbacks Coach.

This hire will be particularly important this offseason as the team loses longtime starting QB Aidan Bouman to graduation, and will need to develop other QBs on the roster.

Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. — Head football coach Matt Vitzthum announced his first coaching hire to his 2026 staff since being named head coach in February. Vitzthum adds Heath Parling to his staff who brings over nine years of coaching experience with quarterbacks and other offensive skill positions as the next Coyote quarterbacks coach.



"We are excited to have Heath join our coaching staff. He has been successful at almost all levels of college football as a position coach and coordinator," said Vitzthum. "There has been a strong tradition of great quarterback play in this program and Heath will help continue that tradition. We are excited to welcome the Parling family to USD!"



Parling spent the last four seasons (2022-24) in the Division II ranks with the last three as the offensive coordinator at Upper Iowa University where he increased nearly all offensive aspects of the Peacock offense coordinating the offense. His final two seasons as offensive coordinator saw the Peacocks win seven games in 2024 (7-4) and nine games in 2025 (9-3); good for second and third-place finishes, respectively. Parling also produced a pair of First Team All-Conference selections in Mante Morrow (WR) and Eddie Burgess (TE).



In the 2023 campaign, Upper Iowa had the second-best passing offense in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) as the program began their ascent from three wins in 2023 to nine wins in 2025.



This past season (2025), Burgess was named an AFCA Second Team All-American. He sat second on the team in receiving yards (641) while sharing the team lead with his 55 receptions, to go along with five touchdown grabs.



Prior to joining the staff at Upper Iowa, Parling spent four seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at a pair of FBS programs. He started at Miami University (Ohio) from 2015-17 and then two seasons at Colorado State (2018-19) where he worked with both the RedHawks and Rams quarterbacks and running backs.

The USD Coyotes currently have three quarterbacks listed on the roster. Redshirt Seniors Jackson Proctor and Nevan Cremascoli, and Redshirt Freshman Austyn Modrzewski.

Source: GoYotes.com

