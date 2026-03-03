The Summit League Tournament is just about upon us. On Wednesday evening, we'll witness the 8-9 seed matchups for both the Women and Men as five days of exciting action begin at the Premier Center.

In the leadup to the event every year, the Summit League announces its all-conference honorees.

Both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are well represented this year, as 11 total players between the two schools and four programs were honored.

Here's a look at the Women's honorees first:

2025-26 Summit League Women’s Basketball Awards

All-Summit League First Team

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State (Jr., F)*

Madison Mathiowetz, South Dakota State (Sr., G)

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State (Sr., F)**

Angelina Robles, South Dakota (Sr., G)

Alyssa Sand, St. Thomas (So., F)

Coryn Watts, Denver (So., G)

All-Summit League Second Team

Elauni Bennett, Kansas City (Jr., G)

Marisa Frost, North Dakota State (So., G)

Molly Joyce, South Dakota (Jr., G)

Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts (RSr., G)**

Jocelyn Schiller, North Dakota State (So., G)

All-Summit League Honorable Mention

Emani Bennett, Kansas City (Jr., G)

Emilee Fox, South Dakota State (So., G)

Mackenzie Hughes, North Dakota (Gr., G)

Anna Trusty, Oral Roberts (So., G)

Elise Turrubiates, South Dakota (Sr., F)

^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*previous all-league selections noted above

All-Defensive Team

Ari Gordon, Oral Roberts (RJr., G)

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State (Jr., F)

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State (Sr., F)

Alyssa Sand, St. Thomas (So., F)

Avril Smith, Omaha (Fr., F)

All-Newcomer Team

Jada Hood, St. Thomas (Gr., G)

Mackenzie Hughes, North Dakota (Gr., G)

Molly Joyce, South Dakota (Jr., G)

Anna Trusty, Oral Roberts (So., G)

Elise Turrubiates, South Dakota (Sr., F)

All-Freshman Team

Karrington Asp, North Dakota State (RFr., F)

Kayten Donley, Oral Roberts (Fr., F)

Regan Juenemann, Omaha (Fr., G)

Avril Smith, Omaha (Fr., F)

Hadley Thul, South Dakota State (Fr., G)

Player of the Year: Avery Koenen, North Dakota State

Newcomer of the Year: Molly Joyce, South Dakota

Freshman of the Year: Karrington Asp, North Dakota State

Sixth Woman of the Year: Karrington Asp, North Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year: Avery Koenen, North Dakota State

Coach of the Year: Jory Collins, North Dakota State

Here's a look at those that were honored on the Men's side:

2025-26 Summit League Men's Basketball Awards

First Team

Trevian Carson, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

Paul Djobet, Omaha (Jr., G)

Cameron Fens, South Dakota (Sr., C)

Nick Janowski, St. Thomas (RFr., G)

Carson Johnson, Denver^ (So., G)

Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas (So., G)

Second Team

Jordan Crawford, South Dakota (Jr., G)

Eli King, North Dakota (Sr., G)

Ty Harper, Oral Roberts (Gr., G)

Greyson Uelmen, North Dakota (RFr., G)

Damari Wheeler-Thomas, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

Honorable Mention

Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas (RJr., F)

Jeremiah Burke, Denver (Gr., F)

Joe Sayler, South Dakota State (Jr., G)

Andy Stefonowicz, North Dakota State (So., G)

Damon Wilkinson, South Dakota State (So., C)

^Player of the year automatically on first team

*previous all-league selections noted above

All-Defensive Team

Trevian Carson, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

Cameron Fens, South Dakota (Sr., C)

Ja’Sean Glover, Omaha (Sr., G)

Eli King, North Dakota (Sr., G)

Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas (So., G)

All-Newcomer Team

Trevian Carson, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

Paul Djobet, Omaha (Jr., G)

Nick Janowski, St. Thomas (RFr., G)

Carter Johnson, Denver (So., G)

Greyson Uelmen, North Dakota (RFr., G)

Player and Newcomer of the Year

Carson Johnson, Denver

Defensive Player of the Year

Eli King, North Dakota

Sixth Man of the Year

Noah Feddersen, North Dakota State

Freshman of the Year

Nick Janowski, St. Thomas

Coach of the Year

David Richman, North Dakota State

