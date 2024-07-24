South Dakota State Unveiled as Narrow Favorite to Win FCS Title

We're one month away from Week 0 of the College Football season, and with the proximity to the season comes preseason award watch lists, all-conference teams, and odds.

We learned earlier that this week that media members and coaches within the MVFC view South Dakota State as the favorite to win the conference, but the Jacks are also getting plenty of love from Vegas to win it all for a third straight season.

The Jacks of course return QB Mark Gronowski and a ton of other top-level talent this year, and DraftKings has taken notice.

Here are the odds from DraftKings for the winner of the FCS National Title in 2024:

It's a little closer at the top than some might suspect, but of the top 14 teams (pictured), there are 6 MVFC squads on the list. The Montana Grizzlies, last year's runner up, are 2nd to the Jacks in the preseason odds, followed by the North Dakota State Bison.

Rival South Dakota returns quite a bit of talent this season as well, and the Yotes find themselves third in the Preseason MVFC Poll, and fourth in overall odds at DraftKings.

SDSU opens up the season with a big opportunity against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, while USD gets a tune up home contest against Northern State before they play up a class in Week 2 at Wisconsin.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook, GoYotes and GoJacks

