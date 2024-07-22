South Dakota, SDSU Football Load Up on Preseason MVFC Honors

We are just around the corner from the start of the College Football season.

With that fact comes preseason rankings, watch lists, and conference honors.

The SDSU Jackrabbits, the reigning MVFC and FCS National Champions are well thought of once again, and so are their rival USD Coyotes.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) put out their Preseason All-Conference lists, and a ton of Jacks and Yotes made the cut.

Before we dive into individual honors, the conference put out their preseason poll, where the Jacks are once again projected in the top spot:

SDSU, NDSU, and USD are all projected in the top 10 of several different media preseason polls nationally.

Here are the Preseason All-Conference honorees, Jacks and Yotes in bold:

FIRST TEAM

QB Mark Gronowski, SDSU

RB Mason King, ILS

RB Tyshon King, YSU

FB Hunter Brozio, NDSU

WR Carter Bell, USD

WR Bo Belquist, UND

WR Dan Sobkowicz, ILS

TE JJ Galbreath, USD

OL Gus Miller, SDSU

OL Jared Penning, UNI

OL Jaison Williams, YSU

OL Grey Zabel, NDSU

OL Hunter Zambrano, ILS

DL Jarod DePriest, SDSU

DL Nick Gaes, USD

DL Dylan Hendricks, NDSU

DL Eli Mostaert, NDSU

LB Amir Abdullah, ILS

LB Adam Bock, SDSU

LB Logan Kopp, NDSU

LB Garret Ollendieck, INS

DB Dalys Beanum, SDSU

DB Maddix Blackwell, INS

DB Tucker Large, SDSU

DB Dennis Shorter, USD

DB Cole Wisniewski, NDSU

LS Hunter Brozio, NDSU

PK Will Leyland, USD

P Grant Burkett, MOST

RS Carter Bell, USD

AP Amar Johnson, SDSU

SECOND TEAM

QB Cam Miller, NDSU

RB Amar Johnson, SDSU

RB Travis Theis, USD

FB Jaden Norby, UND

WR Vinson Davis III, SIU

WR Max Tomczak, YSU

WR Griffin Wilde, SDSU

TE Joe Stoffel, NDSU

OL Evan Beerntsen, SDSU

OL Joe Cotton, USD

OL Chase Evans, SIU

OL Joey Lombard, USD

OL Mason Miller, NDSU

DL Jake Anderson, ILS

DL Cannon Butler, UNI

DL Blake Holden, USD

DL Darion Smith, MOST

LB Colin Bohanek, SIU

LB Tucker Langenberg, UNI

LB Tye Niekamp, ILS

LB Wyatt Pedigo, UND

DB PJ Hall, MOST

DB Keondre Jackson, ILS

DB Todric McGee, MOST

DB Cale Reeder, SDSU

DB Ubayd Steed, SIU

LS Kaydon Olivia, SDSU

PK Griffin Crosa, NDSU

P Hunter Dustman, SDSU

RS Tucker Large, SDSU

AP Vinson Davis III, SIU

HONORABLE MENTION

QB Aidan Bouman, USD

RB Tye Edwards, UNI

RB Jacardia Wright, MOST

RB Gaven Ziebarth, UND

FB Scotty Presson Jr., ILS

WR Desmond Hutson, UNI

WR Eddie Kasper, ILS

WR Sergio Morancy, UNI

WR Jmariyae Robinson, MOST

TE Layne Pryor, UNI

TE Aidan Quinn, SIU

OL Seth Anderson, UND

OL Ashton Flynn, MUR

OL Jake Green, SIU

OL Cash Hudson, MOST

OL Hutson Lillibridge, MOST

DL Gianini Belizaire, INS

DL Carter Hewitt, UNI

DL Jake Siegel, ILS

LB Ben Belken, UNI

LB Geoffrey Brown, INS

LB Tahj Chambers, MOST

LB Jalan Gaines, ILS

LB Lavoise Deontae McCoy, ILS

DB Shahid Barros, USD

DB Jonathan Cabral-Martin, UNI

DB Mark Cannon Jr., ILS

DB Sam Jung, NDSU

DB Avery Powell, MOST

DB Kanyon Walker, MUR

LS Caden Bolz, MOST

LS Sam Merryman, YSU

PK Hunter Dustman, SDSU

PK Andrew Lastovka, YSU

P Noah Pettinger, UNI

AP Bo Belquist, UND

AP RaJa Nelson, NDSU

The Jackrabbits open the season with the daunting task of taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, August 31st at 1:00. As for USD, they'll play up a class in Week 2 at Wisconsin, but they open the season the week prior with a home contest against Northern State on Thursday, August 29th.

For more on both schools, including schedule, stats, and ticketing, visit the links below.

Sources: Valley-Football, GoJacks Football and GoYotes Football

