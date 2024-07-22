South Dakota, SDSU Football Load Up on Preseason MVFC Honors
We are just around the corner from the start of the College Football season.
With that fact comes preseason rankings, watch lists, and conference honors.
The SDSU Jackrabbits, the reigning MVFC and FCS National Champions are well thought of once again, and so are their rival USD Coyotes.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) put out their Preseason All-Conference lists, and a ton of Jacks and Yotes made the cut.
Before we dive into individual honors, the conference put out their preseason poll, where the Jacks are once again projected in the top spot:
SDSU, NDSU, and USD are all projected in the top 10 of several different media preseason polls nationally.
Here are the Preseason All-Conference honorees, Jacks and Yotes in bold:
FIRST TEAM
QB Mark Gronowski, SDSU
RB Mason King, ILS
RB Tyshon King, YSU
FB Hunter Brozio, NDSU
WR Carter Bell, USD
WR Bo Belquist, UND
WR Dan Sobkowicz, ILS
TE JJ Galbreath, USD
OL Gus Miller, SDSU
OL Jared Penning, UNI
OL Jaison Williams, YSU
OL Grey Zabel, NDSU
OL Hunter Zambrano, ILS
DL Jarod DePriest, SDSU
DL Nick Gaes, USD
DL Dylan Hendricks, NDSU
DL Eli Mostaert, NDSU
LB Amir Abdullah, ILS
LB Adam Bock, SDSU
LB Logan Kopp, NDSU
LB Garret Ollendieck, INS
DB Dalys Beanum, SDSU
DB Maddix Blackwell, INS
DB Tucker Large, SDSU
DB Dennis Shorter, USD
DB Cole Wisniewski, NDSU
LS Hunter Brozio, NDSU
PK Will Leyland, USD
P Grant Burkett, MOST
RS Carter Bell, USD
AP Amar Johnson, SDSU
SECOND TEAM
QB Cam Miller, NDSU
RB Amar Johnson, SDSU
RB Travis Theis, USD
FB Jaden Norby, UND
WR Vinson Davis III, SIU
WR Max Tomczak, YSU
WR Griffin Wilde, SDSU
TE Joe Stoffel, NDSU
OL Evan Beerntsen, SDSU
OL Joe Cotton, USD
OL Chase Evans, SIU
OL Joey Lombard, USD
OL Mason Miller, NDSU
DL Jake Anderson, ILS
DL Cannon Butler, UNI
DL Blake Holden, USD
DL Darion Smith, MOST
LB Colin Bohanek, SIU
LB Tucker Langenberg, UNI
LB Tye Niekamp, ILS
LB Wyatt Pedigo, UND
DB PJ Hall, MOST
DB Keondre Jackson, ILS
DB Todric McGee, MOST
DB Cale Reeder, SDSU
DB Ubayd Steed, SIU
LS Kaydon Olivia, SDSU
PK Griffin Crosa, NDSU
P Hunter Dustman, SDSU
RS Tucker Large, SDSU
AP Vinson Davis III, SIU
HONORABLE MENTION
QB Aidan Bouman, USD
RB Tye Edwards, UNI
RB Jacardia Wright, MOST
RB Gaven Ziebarth, UND
FB Scotty Presson Jr., ILS
WR Desmond Hutson, UNI
WR Eddie Kasper, ILS
WR Sergio Morancy, UNI
WR Jmariyae Robinson, MOST
TE Layne Pryor, UNI
TE Aidan Quinn, SIU
OL Seth Anderson, UND
OL Ashton Flynn, MUR
OL Jake Green, SIU
OL Cash Hudson, MOST
OL Hutson Lillibridge, MOST
DL Gianini Belizaire, INS
DL Carter Hewitt, UNI
DL Jake Siegel, ILS
LB Ben Belken, UNI
LB Geoffrey Brown, INS
LB Tahj Chambers, MOST
LB Jalan Gaines, ILS
LB Lavoise Deontae McCoy, ILS
DB Shahid Barros, USD
DB Jonathan Cabral-Martin, UNI
DB Mark Cannon Jr., ILS
DB Sam Jung, NDSU
DB Avery Powell, MOST
DB Kanyon Walker, MUR
LS Caden Bolz, MOST
LS Sam Merryman, YSU
PK Hunter Dustman, SDSU
PK Andrew Lastovka, YSU
P Noah Pettinger, UNI
AP Bo Belquist, UND
AP RaJa Nelson, NDSU
The Jackrabbits open the season with the daunting task of taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, August 31st at 1:00. As for USD, they'll play up a class in Week 2 at Wisconsin, but they open the season the week prior with a home contest against Northern State on Thursday, August 29th.
For more on both schools, including schedule, stats, and ticketing, visit the links below.
Sources: Valley-Football, GoJacks Football and GoYotes Football
