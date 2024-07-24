Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Party Returns This Week
Upper 80s and low 90s are expected for the remainder this week in the Sioux Falls area and here is the perfect way to cool down and have fun - Summer Hydrant Block Parties are about to begin.
Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Party Is Back
Granite Valley Park - July 25
1601 E 69th St N 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Whispering Woods Park - August 1
5820 S Bahnson Avenue 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Galway Park - August 8
7420 W. 64th St. 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Bring your chairs, a blanket, and a picnic basket.
READ MORE: YOUR SIOUX FALLS ‘A-Z’ GUIDE TO SUMMER
The summer Sioux Falls Hydrant block parties are a celebration where Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, the Fire, Police, & Health Departments, and Siouxland Libraries come together to build community relationships and support by bringing water activities closer to neighborhoods throughout the city.
Sioux Falls South Dakota Brewery Guide
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
The Remaining Drive-In Theaters In South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns
LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz