Doug Martin was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 1980, and he went on to retire among the franchise's all-time great pass rushers.

Martin passed away at the age of 68 this week, and the team and Viking fan community have shared fond memories of the one-time NFL sack leader.

Per ProFootballTalk:

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Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Martin, the ninth overall pick in the 1980 draft, has died. He was 68. Martin spent 10 years with the Vikings. He appeared in 126 regular-season games, with 94 starts. In 1982, which was shortened to nine games due to a strike, Martin led the league with 11.5 sacks. He had a career-high 13 sacks in 1983.

Vikings.com shared quite a bit about his career in the NFL:

Martin combined with Chris Doleman and bookended Keith Millard and Henry Thomas for the 1987 squad that made its way to the NFC Championship Game. Martin concluded the '80s in Purple, finishing his career with 61.5 sacks across 94 starts in 126 regular-season games. He also started six of his seven playoff games for Minnesota. His 61.5 sacks ranked fourth in franchise history when Martin retired, trailing only Carl Eller, Marshall and Page, and the total still ranks ninth all-time.

A career Viking, Martin hung up the cleats after the 1989 season.

Sources: Vikings.com and ProFootballTalk

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