It's going to be quite the summer and fall for Adam Vinatieri.

In just under a month, Vinatieri will be among those inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The Yankton native and Rapid City Central grad will become just the second Jackrabbit in the Hall of Fame, joining Jim Langer.

In addition to that honor, it's reported that Vinatieri will also become a member of the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor later on this season.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

The Colts announced on Wednesday that Vinatieri will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor in October. The ceremony will take place on October 18 during their Week 6 home game against the Titans. Vinatieri signed with the Colts as a free agent in 2006 and helped them to a Super Bowl win during his first season. Vinatieri hit 14-of-15 field goal attempts during that playoff run to set a record for most made field goals in a single postseason. He went on to spend 14 seasons with the Colts before retiring after the 2018 season.

It's another big honor for the NFL's all-time leader in points and field goals made.

There's also a good chance that he isn't done just yet, with a potential similar honor down the road in New England still possible. Vinatieri was with the Patriots from 1996-2005, and made several iconic kicks along the way. He is second all-time in scoring, trailing only Stephen Gostkowski.

Source: Colts to induct Adam Vinatieri into their Ring of Honor - NBC Sports

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