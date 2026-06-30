The Augustana Vikings moved quickly to fill a recent coaching vacancy this week, and have made a hire to take over the Volleyball program.

Just a few short weeks after the program saw Coach Dr. Jen Jacobs resign, notable alum Erika Bute is set to take over.

Per GoAugie.com:

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SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Former Augustana All-American Erika Bute has been named the next head coach of the Augustana volleyball program, announced by Vice President for Athletics Josh Morton on Monday morning.

"I'm incredibly honored to return to my alma mater," said Bute. "The university and the volleyball program have played a huge role in shaping who I am, and I am grateful for the journey that brought me back here. I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Bute returns to Augustana following her first full season as a head coach at Bemidji State in 2025. She earned her first head coaching position after serving as an assistant coach on the Beaver Volleyball staff during the 2024 season. In her lone season as an assistant, she moved into the interim head coach position with seven games remaining in the regular season.

"We are excited to welcome Erika back to Augustana to lead our volleyball program," said Morton. "She is a winner, competitor and rising star in the coaching profession. Her vision for the program and exceptional communication gives Viking volleyball an opportunity to elevate and work toward an NSIC championship."

A native of Alden, Minnesota, Bute had a decorated collegiate career as a student-athlete for the Vikings where she was named American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention and a CSC Academic All-America Third Team member. She was a dominant player in the NSIC where she was a two-time NSIC Libero of the Year, four-time All-NSIC honoree and 2023 NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year.

For more on the Augustana Viking Volleyball program, visit the official page below.

Source: Former All-American Erika Bute Named Head Volleyball Coach - Augustana University Athletics