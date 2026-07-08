The Iowa State Cyclones are in the midst of a coaching change, and a quarterback change ahead of the season.

Jimmy Rogers has taken over for Matt Campbell in Ames, and is working to reshape a roster that was hit hard by the transfer portal.

Speaking at Big 12 media days, Rogers shed some light on the immediate future at the quarterback position for the Cyclones.

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Here's the clip of the discussion regarding the QB competition:

Jaylen Raynor comes to the Cyclones as a transfer from Arkansas State. The North Carolina native has a 20-16 record as a starter over three seasons with the Red Wolves and is a true dual threat. He has 52 career passing touchdowns paired with 15 on the ground.

The other options at QB on the current roster include Connor Moberly, Zane Flores, Hudson Kurland and Wyatt Bohm.

The Cyclones open the season on Saturday, September 5th against Southeast Missouri at home in Ames. Here's a link to the full schedule.

Source: Ben Hutchens on X

The Past Ten World Cup Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien