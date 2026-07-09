Iowa St Cyclones Not Represented on Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Big 12 media days are now officially behind us, and there are plenty of headlines to sift through in the lead up to the season.

The Iowa State Cyclones are in the first year under Coach Jimmy Rogers and have plenty of question marks ahead of the season.

Coach Rogers hinted at the state of the QB competition earlier this week at media day, and the conference also has released its preseason All-Big 12 selections.

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Surprisingly, not a single Cyclone made the cut on the team.

Here's a look:

Texas Tech led all programs with seven players recognized, including five on the defensive side. BYU was second with six players, with Houston following at three selections.



Offensive Player of the Year

LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year

A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Newcomer of the Year

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State, RS-So.



2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr.

Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr.

Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr.

Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr.

Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr.

Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.

Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr.

Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr.

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr.

Kicker: Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr.

Punt/Kick Returner: Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So.

Defensive Line: C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr.

Defensive Line: Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So.

Defensive Line: A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Defensive Line: Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Defensive Line: Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Linebacker: Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Linebacker: Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Linebacker: Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr.

Defensive Back: Will James, DB, Houston, Jr.

Defensive Back: Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr.

Defensive Back: Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr.

Defensive Back: Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Defensive Back: Faletau Satuala, DB, BYU, Jr.

Punter: Palmer Williams, P, Baylor, Sr.

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The conference didn't conduct an official preseason poll, but On3 conducted a poll that favored BYU:

In a recent Big 12 coaches' preseason poll conducted by On3 (subscription required), Iowa State was predicted to win the conference by one coach. The Cyclones will beat the BYU Cougars, in the opinion of this coach.

Whoever made that selection is the only Big 12 head coach to select Iowa State to participate in the 2026 Big 12 Championship Game, let alone win it. Eight of the 16 teams in the conference were represented in the voting, with BYU receiving the most total votes, with 13.

Six coaches selected them as the Big 12 champion, with seven believing they will make the title game but finish as the runner-up. The Texas Tech Red Raiders were second with four title predictions. The Utah Utes and Houston Cougars were the only other programs to receive multiple votes as conference champions.

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The Iowa State Cyclones open the 2026 season at home against Southeast Missouri on Saturday, September 5th.

Sources: 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team Announced - Big 12 Conference and Iowa State football receives shocking Big 12 preseason poll prediction

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