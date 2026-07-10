The Field of 68 is now going on year three of tipping off the college basketball season right here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Sanford Pentagon has played host to a total of six games over the past two seasons, with two more on the way this Fall.

One of the matchups was announced this week, as Tennessee State will reportedly be facing off with Murray State here in Sioux Falls.

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Per Sanford Sports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Murray State University and Tennessee State University will tip off the men’s college basketball season at the Sanford Pentagon on Monday, Nov. 2. The game will be one of two mid-major matchups at Heritage Court as part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, which returns to Sioux Falls for the third straight season. The second game will be announced at a later date.

“The Pentagon has grown into a must-see basketball destination over the years and we’re grateful the Field of 68 has decided to come back and showcase our wonderful atmosphere,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “Over the past two years, the Field of 68 has spotlighted the immense talent and depth of mid-major basketball and we’re excited to keep this tradition going.”

Murray State enters its 2nd season under head coach and Mitchell, SD native Ryan Miller. During his inaugural campaign, Miller led the Racers to their first 20-win season in four years, a top four finish in the Missouri Valley Conference standings, and an appearance in the NIT. Miller’s first career victory came during the 2025 Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, an 85-77 victory over Omaha on Heritage Court.

“The Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon is back, and we’re lucky to be a part of it once again. It’s going to be a heck of a game at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls,” Miller said. “Tennessee State went to the NCAA Tournament and will be picked to win their league again this season. We can’t wait for the matchup and we look forward to seeing everyone in Sioux Falls."

Tennessee State is coming off one of its most successful seasons in school history, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. The Tigers went 23-10 during the 2025-26 campaign, winning both the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship under head coach Nolan Smith.

“We can’t wait to be at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls playing Murray State,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a big-time game and a big-time environment. We’re excited and honored to be a part of it. We can’t wait to see all the basketball fans in person, and the whole college basketball world watching at home. It’s going to be a great one.”

The Racers and Tigers have a long history dating back to when both schools were members of the Ohio Valley Conference. Murray State holds a 58-17 all-time series lead vs. Tennessee State, which includes victories in their last eight matchups from 2017-2022.

Game time and ticket information will be announced later.

Source: Sanford Sports

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien