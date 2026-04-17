Following another strong season on the hardwood this Winter, the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughrider Boys program was facing an offseason of change.

Longtime Head Coach Mitch Begeman opted to step down from the post he held for a decade, and the program began its search for a replacement in the weeks to follow.

In the same week that O'Gorman filled its vacancy, news broke on Thursday night that the Roughriders have named their next Head Coach.

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Spearfish Head Coach Ben Schultz has been tabbed as Begeman's successor here in Sioux Falls:

Schultz spent four years guiding the Spearfish Boys program and now inherits a Roughrider team coming off of a 3rd place finish in the AA State Tournament.

This past season, the Spearfish boys finished with a 15-6 record and fell just short of a State Tournament bid. They fell to Tea Area in the SoDak16.

Source: Matt Kerney on X

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