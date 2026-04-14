Sioux Falls O'Gorman has found its new Head Boys Basketball Coach as of Monday morning.

Following Derek Robey's retirement at the end of last season, the school was in search of a new leading voice for the program.

They didn't have to look far, as they announced that they are promoted JV Coach Dan Jansen into the Varsity role.

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Per the O'Gorman High School release:

O’Gorman High School is proud to announce the hiring of Dan Jansen as its new Head Boys Basketball Coach. Jansen, an accomplished coach and former NCAA Division II

National Player of the Year, brings a proven track record of leadership, player development, and a commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

Currently serving as Junior Varsity Coach at O’Gorman High School for the 2025–2026 season and as a Social Science teacher, Jansen brings nearly a decade of coaching experience. He previously served as Head Basketball Coach at Palmetto Christian Academy (2021–2024), where he led the program to a SCISA AA Final Four appearance and was named Region Coach of the Year in 2022. Jansen’s coaching background also includes assistant roles at Regina Catholic High School and Roosevelt High School, where he built a reputation for developing competitive teams and mentoring student-athletes. In addition, he has directed basketball camps and skill

development programs since 2014.

Before entering coaching, Jansen had a decorated playing career at Augustana University. A four-year starter and three-time team captain, he became the program’s all-time leading scorer. His honors include three 1st Team All-Conference awards. two NSIC Conference Player of the Year awards, two NCAA Division II First Team All-American awards, and the 2016 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year award. He concluded his collegiate career by leading Augustana to the 2016 national championship.

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Jansen finished his Augustana career with 2,233 points, a 17.3 points per game average, and also averaged 6.6 rebounds per game over his career.

O'Gorman just wrapped up the season with a final mark of 13-11 and another trip to the State Tournament.

Tune in for Coach Jansen's debut chat on Wednesday at 11:20 on Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Home | Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools