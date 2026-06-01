The Minnesota Twins have had their fair share of injuries thus far this season, particularly at the pitcher position.

That tough stretch continued on Sunday as the Twins announced that they have placed Bailey Ober on the injured list.

The veteran pitcher has six wins thus far this season, and will now reportedly be on the shelf for at least the short term.

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Per ESPN.com:

PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The Twins announced the move Sunday. Ober is 6-3 with a 4.59 ERA in 66⅔ innings this season. He allowed seven earned runs and 12 hits in 4⅔ innings in Saturday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Minnesota's pitching injuries have been an issue. Pablo Lopez is out for the season following elbow surgery, and Mick Abel went on the IL in April with right elbow inflammation. Left-hander Kendry Rojas (left elbow) went on the IL earlier this week. Right-hander Garrett Acton (right shoulder) is on the 60-day IL, and right-hander Cole Sands (right forearm) hasn't pitched in more than a month.

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The Twins fell in Pittsburgh in the series finale on Sunday and will take on the White Sox in a 3-game series beginning on Monday.

Source: Minnesota Twins put right-hander Bailey Ober on injured list - ESPN