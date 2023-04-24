MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched a three-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor also connected for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games after a 10-4 start.

Polanco had three hits, and Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had two. Washington finished with three hits after it had 15 in Saturday’s 10-4 win. Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI double in the first to account for the team’s only run.

Polanco, who missed the first 19 games because of left knee inflammation, made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth.

“When Polo’s really swinging it right-handed he becomes a real danger as a player,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“He’s historically been an even better hitter from the left side, so when he’s going out there shooting balls, hitting line drives all over the field right-handed that’s almost an added bonus.”

It was Baldelli’s 300th win as Twins manager.

Recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, Ober (1-0) made his first start of the season for Minnesota. He struck out four and walked three in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.82 ERA) starts Monday as Minnesota opens a three-game home series with the Yankees. New York plans to start RHP Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA).

Coverave of Minnesota Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. First pitch Monday is 6:40 PM.

