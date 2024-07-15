Minnesota Twins 2024 MLB Draft Picks
The first day of the 2024 MLB draft is in the books and the Minnesota Twins have chosen four quality players.
The draft led off with Major League Baseball commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announcing that the Cleveland Guardians selected Oregon State's Travis Bazzana at No. 1, making the slugger the first top pick in Australia's history.
And there were plenty of other notable selections in the early rounds -- from Charlie Condon heading to homer-happy Coors Field with the Colorado Rockies to Jac Caglianone announced as a two-way player in his selection by the Kansas City Royals.
Top Ten 2024 MLB Draft
1- Travis Bazzana, Oregon State
2- Chse Burns, Wake Forest
3- Charlie Condon, Georgia
4- Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
5- Hagen Smith, Arkansas
6- Jac Caglianone, Florida
7- JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia
8- Christian Moore, Tennessee
9- Konnor Griffin, Jackson Prep (Mississippi) HS
10- Seaver King, Wake Forest
Minnesota Twins Select
21- Kaelen Culpepper
33- Kyle DeBarge
60- Billy Amick
69- Dasan Hill
